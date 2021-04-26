Meals on Wheels hosting charity golf tournament May 3rd

News release from Meals on Wheels Plus.

MEALS ON WHEELS PLUS 29TH ANNUAL CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT

WHO: Meals on Wheels Plus provides home delivered meals to over 1,425 people living in Abilene and surrounding areas who are elderly, or younger adults with disabilities, and are unable to provide balanced meals for themselves.

WHAT: The 29th Annual Meals on Wheels Charity Golf Tournament. Individual entry fee is $150.00 per golfer.

Proceeds from the event will help provide home delivered meals and safety checks for the elderly and adults with disabilities in our community.

WHERE: Diamondback Golf Club

1510 E. Industrial Blvd.

Abilene, Texas 79602

WHEN: Monday, May 3, 2021

8:30 am & 1:30 pm Flights

Registration begins at 7:30

Includes lunch

For more information call 672-5050, go to www.mealsonwheelsplus.com or find us on Facebook @abilenemealsonwheels