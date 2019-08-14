Meals on Wheels Plus hosts 15th Annual Sporting Clays Classic

News release from Meals on Wheels Plus:

MEALS ON WHEELS PLUS SPORTING CLAYS CLASSIC

WHO: Meals on Wheels Plus provides home delivered meals for over 1,300 people living in the Abilene, Ballinger, Hawley, Eula, Norton, Pumphrey, Potosi, Rowena, and Winters areas who are elderly, or who are younger adults with disabilities, and unable to provide balanced meals for themselves.

WHAT: The 15th Annual Meals on Wheels Sporting Clays Classic. Individual entry fee is $150.00 per shooter and Sponsorships are still available. Each shooter will get 100 targets, continental breakfast, a free raffle tickets, an event t-shirt, and a barbecue lunch catered by Sharon’s BBQ. There will also be an extra “Bat & Rat” shooting event.

Proceeds from the event will help provide home delivered meals and safety checks for the elderly and adults with disabilities in the Abilene area & Runnels County.

WHERE: Abilene Clay Sports

1102 E. Spur 707 Abilene, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, August 24, 2019

Shoot times: 8:30 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

For more information go to www.mealsonwheelsplus.com or call 672-5050