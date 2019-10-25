Medication Clean-out Saturday morning

News release from Hendrick Health System:

Hendrick continues participation in Medication Cleanout event on National Take Back Day, Oct. 26.

The Abilene Fall Medication Clean-out is scheduled this year to coincide with National Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Pharmacy, located at 1718 Pine St.

Since 2011, Hendrick Health System has been working with Texas Panhandle Poison Center, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Pharmacy, Abilene Police Department and Taylor Alliance for Prevention to keep residents safe by disposing of medications in an environmentally responsible manner. Thousands of pounds of unused and expired medications have been collected from these fall and spring take back events in Abilene. April’s Medication Clean-out in Abilene yielded 653 pounds of medications and 82 pounds of Sharps. All Big Country residents are encouraged to bring all unused and expired medications to the drop-off site in their original packaging, if possible. All personal information will be blacked out after collection. Oxygen tanks, IV fluid bags and other durable medical equipment such as nebulizers and glucometers, cannot be accepted.