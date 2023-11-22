Join us for a night with Grinchy Claus and friends at the annual “Christmas in the Garden” in downtown Abilene at the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden! The garden is located on the grounds of the Abilene Convention Center. Please enter the garden from the north side.

Costumed characters, photos with the Grinch and other Seuss characters, Santy Claus, a beloved holiday book reading, plus a snow machine, crafts, refreshments and live entertainment. Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater!

Christmas in The Garden

Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden

Friday, December 1st

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm

and 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

$15 per family / Reservations Required

abilenecac.org