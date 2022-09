This weekend Abilene Community Theatre opens their 2022-2023 season on the wrong foot with The Play That Goes Wrong. We talk with cast members to learn about the comedy of theatrical errors featuring a play within play.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

Sept. 30th – Oct. 1st; Oct. 7th – 8th at 7:30 pm

Matinees: October 2nd & 9th at 2:00 pm

$18- General Admission

$15- Seniors/Students/Military

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org