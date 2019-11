KACU presents the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" as a live radio play at The Paramount Theatre. We learn about the show they hope to make a Christmas tradition in Downtown Abilene.

It's a Wonderful Life, a Live Radio Play Historic Paramount Theatre 352 Cypress St. Wednesday, December 4th 7:00 pm $15- Adults Free- Kids 12 and under (325) 676-9620 paramountabilene.com