The Walk to End Alzheimer's is happening everywhere Saturday morning. This year you can join the walk in your own neighborhood. We talk with the Alzheimer's Association to learn what you can do to help.

Walk to End Alzheimer’sSaturday, September 26th8:00am - 11:00amWalk in your neighborhoodDrive through the Promise Garden at Redbud Park(325) 672-2907alz.org