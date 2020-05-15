Money Moment: The CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program

News release from Pharos Resources:

This year’s Spring Break unexpectedly marked the end of the school year for most collegestudents. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education was disrupted and the method ofdelivering education was changed in a matter of weeks. Now, some universities and colleges areleft wondering how students are adjusting. According to Matt Boisvert, president and co-founderof locally-owned Pharos Resources, early survey results indicate that most students arestruggling with this new way of learning..“At Pharos Resources, we provide a comprehensive approach for our clients to improve studentoutcomes through unique software and relationship-focused perspectives, increasing studentengagement and success,” said Boisvert. “Now, our colleges and universities are having to shiftthat focus to address critical student life issues.”To find out how students are really doing, Pharos has offered its clients the opportunity to sendImpact Surveys to their students, at no charge. The survey results are interpreted, and the teamguides the schools on how to best meet students’ individual needs.The Impact Survey is divided into five sections. They include: