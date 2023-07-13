The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) has scheduled a month full of fun. We learn about some of the ways you can get out of the heat and join them.
ArtWalk-
Thursday July 13th from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Tahitian Dancers
Island Inspired family art project
Tuesdays @ 2-
Tuesday July 18th & 25th at 2:00 pm
Storytime and Art Exploration in partnership with the Abilene Public Library
Recommended for young children but all are welcome
Family Fun Paint Night-
Tuesday, July 18th from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Richard Scarry Inspired Art
$10/person or FREE for NCCIL Members
register at nccil.org
Summer EASL-
Friday July 21st from 9:30 am – 10:30 am
Storytime, sensory play, fine art project rooted in literacy and development
Recommended for Preschool aged but all are welcome
Nights at the NCCIL-
Thursday, July 27th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
”Flower Boys” teaching the art of floral arranging
Includes snacks and drinks
$35/person or $25/NCCIL members and teachers
register at nccil.org
National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature
102 Cedar Street
(325) 673-4586
nccil.org