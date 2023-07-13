The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) has scheduled a month full of fun. We learn about some of the ways you can get out of the heat and join them.

ArtWalk-

Thursday July 13th from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Tahitian Dancers

Island Inspired family art project

Tuesdays @ 2-

Tuesday July 18th & 25th at 2:00 pm

Storytime and Art Exploration in partnership with the Abilene Public Library

Recommended for young children but all are welcome

Family Fun Paint Night-

Tuesday, July 18th from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Richard Scarry Inspired Art

$10/person or FREE for NCCIL Members

register at nccil.org

Summer EASL-

Friday July 21st from 9:30 am – 10:30 am

Storytime, sensory play, fine art project rooted in literacy and development

Recommended for Preschool aged but all are welcome

Nights at the NCCIL-

Thursday, July 27th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

”Flower Boys” teaching the art of floral arranging

Includes snacks and drinks

$35/person or $25/NCCIL members and teachers

register at nccil.org

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar Street

(325) 673-4586

nccil.org