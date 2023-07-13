The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) has scheduled a month full of fun. We learn about some of the ways you can get out of the heat and join them.

ArtWalk-
      Thursday July 13th from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
      Tahitian Dancers
      Island Inspired family art project

Tuesdays @ 2-
      Tuesday July 18th & 25th at 2:00 pm
      Storytime and Art Exploration in partnership with the Abilene Public Library
      Recommended for young children but all are welcome

Family Fun Paint Night-
      Tuesday, July 18th from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
      Richard Scarry Inspired Art
      $10/person or FREE for NCCIL Members
      register at nccil.org

Summer EASL-
      Friday July 21st from 9:30 am – 10:30 am
      Storytime, sensory play, fine art project rooted in literacy and development
      Recommended for Preschool aged but all are welcome

Nights at the NCCIL-
      Thursday, July 27th from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
      ”Flower Boys” teaching the art of floral arranging
      Includes snacks and drinks
      $35/person or $25/NCCIL members and teachers
      register at nccil.org

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature
102 Cedar Street
(325) 673-4586
nccil.org