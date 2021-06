Moms and sons can come out for an out of this world night of fun June 24th at The Abilene Convention Center. We learn about this year’s dance.

Mother and Son Dance

Abilene Convention Center

Thursday, June 24th

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Sons Age 3 – 13

$12 per person

Registration Closes Wednesday, June 25th at 5:00 pm

abilenetx.gov/signup