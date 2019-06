The Abilene Philharmonic tells us about their big summer celebration coming up at Play Faire Park.



Mozart Society Summer Celebration

Play Faire Park

2300 N 2nd St.

Tuesday, July 2nd

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Free to the public

Pick up your free button at

1102 N 3rd St., Suite C

(325) 677-6710

abilenephilharmonic.org

Find them on Facebook