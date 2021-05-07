NAMI to host mental health community forum in Abilene

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Abilene is offering a public forum on mental health later this month. How you can attend and have your questions answered. Plus we learn about an auction and luau supporting the organization.

NAMI Mental Health Community Forum

Grace Fellowship

910 Cypress St.

Saturday, May 15th at 6:00 pm

Refreshments will be served.

Hawaiian Luau, Pig Roast & Silent & Online Auction

Grace Fellowship

910 Cypress St.

Wednesday, May 19th 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

(325) 701-9051

Online Auction Site

namitexas.org/nami-abilene