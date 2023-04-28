The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Abilene, was recently the recipient of a Grant from Neurocrine Biosciences and NAMI National on Tardive Dyskinesia. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and May 1-7 is Tardive Dyskinesia Week. NAMI will be observing TD Week on Tuesday evening, May 2nd at 6pm at Grace Fellowship. 910 Cypress. Abilene with a screening of “Orchestrating Change”, a film about the world’s only orchestra for people living with mental illness.

Ticket Donation is $10 each while supplies last. For more information, contact the PHOENIX House Office at (325) 514-7112.

Orchestrating Change

Grace Fellowship

910 Cypress St.

Tuesday, May 2nd

6:00 pm

$10 Donation

Reception to Follow

PHOENIX House is also participating in this year’s Abilene Gives.

Abilene Gives

Tuesday, May 2nd

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

abilenegives.org

