The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature in Abilene is offering subscription boxes for children. Each box contains a beautiful children’s book from a past NCCIL illustrator and all the fine art supplies to create a masterpiece inspired by the featured illustrator’s style and techniques.

B.L.A.N.K. Canvas Monthly Art Subscription Boxes

The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

$35

(325) 673-4586

nccil.org