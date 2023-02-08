The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) opens a new exhibit this week celebrating the last 25 years of history, literature, and art at the NCCIL.

RETROspective opens Thursday evening during ArtWalk with a Members Only Hour a 5:00 pm and a Public Opening at 6:00 pm. Storybook readings will be held at 6:00 pm, 6:30 pm, and 7:00 pm and an art project will be going on in the art studio all evening long.

In addition to the opening the NCCIL will also be conducting school tours. Classes get to create a fine art project influenced by the exhibit. Because this is the NCCIL’s 25th Anniversary exhibition, the school tour theme this semester is influenced by Christian Robinson’s When’s My Birthday.

RETROspective Exhibition

NCCIL

102 Cedar St.

Opens Thursday, February 9th

Members Only Hour- 5:00 pm

Public Opening- 6:00 pm

Free to the public

nccil.org