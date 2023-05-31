The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature (NCCIL) has picked up a green thumb and is planting the seeds for the next generation of readers and artists. Brian’s Magnificent Garden will open at the NCCIL on June 8th, kicking off the festivities for the 2023 Children’s Art and Literacy Festival (CALF.) This year’s festival will honor award winning illustrator Brian Lies who will be joining us all the way from Boston, Massachusetts. Lies will be especially honored at a Friday evening dinner during the festival, accompanied by NCCIL guest curator Sewon Kang, joining Abilene from New York City.

Lies’s playful visuals and spirited writing style stem from his formative childhood experiences and fascination with animals. Children at the festival and over the course of the exhibition will be delighted to find a variety of creatures and characters in his artwork, rendered with great detail! His medium of choice is acrylic, a water-based, fast-drying paint that can be diluted with as little or as much water as needed. Lies dilutes his paint with very little water so he can apply it in thick layers to give his illustrations the look and feel of oil painting. Once the opaque paint dries, Lies continues adding layers, details, and textures to create worlds that readers will want to visit again and again. Lies is well known for his dedication to accuracy and research, allowing his art to truthfully depict these magnificent creatures, as seen in his New York Times best-selling Bats series. Lies carefully represents the structure of each bat, while simultaneously giving them characteristics and feelings of curiosity, sadness, joy, and love that can easily be reflected by the readers. These reflections are especially embraced in his 2019 Caldecott Honor winning book The Rough Patch. The Rough Patch follows Evan, the gardening fox, as he goes through the pain of losing his pet dog and is a beautiful reminder that there is always hope on the other side of a difficult time.

This year’s CALF Festival will take place June 8th through June 11th with the Lies exhibit opening at the NCCIL on June 8th at 3PM and closing on September 16th. The NCCIL is excited to launch the Workshops with Brian, a new opportunity for children to meet the illustrator and learn some of his techniques and styles in a more intimate setting. With two sessions to choose from on Saturday morning of the festival, kids are sure to leave feeling inspired to read and be creative. Lies will be signing books on Thursday evening, June 8th, at the Paramount Theatre and Friday morning, June 9th at the NCCIL. NCCIL members can purchase books at 10% off and leave their books to be signed and personalized ahead of time, eliminating the need to wait in line. Members can also register for the Workshops with Brian for FREE. The NCCIL’s annual CALF dinner will take place on Friday, June 9th at 6:30PM. The garden themed dinner will feature an Artist Talk with Brian Lies, emceed by guest curator Sewon Kang who will bring an abundance of insight and expertise to the conversation.

Workshop registration can be found under the shop tab at nccil.org. NCCIL memberships can be purchased or renewed under the shop tab at nccil.org or by contacting Kayla Young at 325.673.4586/kayla@nccil.org. Tables and seats for the dinner can be purchased under the shop tab at nccil.org or by contacting Molly Bellah at 325.673.4586/molly@nccil.org.

They’ll see you in the garden…

CALF Festival NCCIL Schedule

June 8, 2023

3-8PM: Brian’s Magnificent Garden Exhibit Opening- FREE

Come and see the work of Brian Lies

7PM: Sketch with Brian & Book Signings- FREE

Sketch with Brian Lies and hear him speak at the historic Paramount Theatre;

Book signings to follow

June 9, 2023

9-11AM: Book Signings- FREE

Join the line and have up to 5 books personalized by Brian Lies

Line will close to accommodate 11AM end time

*See NCCIL Member perks for book signings

9AM-3PM: CALF Festival Readings

Hear the literature of Brian Lies- CALF Pass required

6:30PM:

Dinner with Brian Lies

Dinner and Artist Talk with illustrator Brian Lies and guest curator Sewon Kang

Tickets and tables at nccil.org or call 325.673.4586

June 10, 2023

9AM & 10AM: Workshop with Brian Lies

2 Sessions for a children’s art workshop led by Brian Lies

*Members receive FREE REGISTRATION

Register at nccil.org or call 325.673.4586

9AM-4PM:

CALF Festival Readings

Hear the literature of Brian Lies- CALF Pass required

*NCCIL Members can skip the line and leave your books to be personalized early with no quantity cap. Must purchase by June 3rd.

NCCIL Bookstore hours until June 8th at 3PM:

Tuesday- Friday from 10AM-4PM.

Closed every Saturday until June 10th

Closed June 5th, 6th & 7th in preparation for exhibition opening