This Saturday you can enjoy a snow day at The National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature. The NCCIL will be showing the film “The Snowy Day” inspired by Ezra Jack Keats’ picture book. Families can munch on snowball donut holes, take picture with Santa, write letters, and create a fine art project in the NCCIL Art Studio. The first 100 children will receive a free wrapped picture book! This event is FREE to the public.

The Snowy Day at the NCCIL

National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature

102 Cedar St.

Saturday, December 3rd

10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Free to the public

nccil.org