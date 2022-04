New Beginnings is bringing back their garage sale fundraiser for 2022. We learn how you can come out and shop to help New Beginnings on their mission to help women coming out of jail or prison have hope for their future.

New Beginnings Big Country Garage Sale

Old Crafters Gallery Store

2626 Barrow St.

April 14th – 15th from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm

April 16th from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm

newbeginningsbigcountry.com