Next week you are invited to join New Beginnings Big Country at their annual fundraiser luncheon. There you can learn about the organizations mission to help women coming out of jail or prison learn how to live a Christian life and gain skills for success. The luncheon will feature live testimonies from women who have been helped by New Beginnings, meet volunteers, join in a free raffle, and enjoy a delicious catered lunch.

New Beginnings-Big Country 11th Annual Fundraiser Luncheon

Abilene Christian University- Hunter Welcome Center

Thursday, November 3rd

11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Individual Seat- $35

Table for 8- $250

Learn more about New Beginnings Big Country

Buy tickets here