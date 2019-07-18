New leaders arrive at Abilene Salvation Army

News release from The Salvation Army of Abilene

Ready to Serve in Abilene

New Salvation Army Leaders, Captains Joshua & Rachel McKain, Arrive in Abilene

The Salvation Army in Abilene is pleased to welcome new leaders Captains McKain. They assumed their position on June 24th and have quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the ministry of The Salvation Army.

Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every 3-4 years. The McKains are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to Abilene from Big Spring, where for the last 3 years they were responsible for the programs and services of the Big Spring Salvation Army.

Joshua and Rachel met while in The Salvation Army Training College (seminary) in Atlanta. They were Commissioned (ordained) as Salvation Army Officers in 2012 and have served in Houston and most recently Big Spring. Together the couple has a wonderful ministry and they are passionate about the mission of The Salvation Army. They have three children, Tucker, Marlie and Landyn. In their spare time Captain Joshua McKain likes to fly RC planes, and Captain Rachel McKain likes to refurbish furniture.

“It has been exciting to meet the people of Abilene and discover the opportunities for ministry here,” said Captain McKain. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

The couple is responsible for all church programs and social services at The Salvation Army including the CSRC Program, Pathway of Hope, a growing church, Women’s and Men’s Ministries, Homeless to Work and much more.

“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army is a church,” said Captain McKain. “We invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at 11:00 AM, at The Salvation Army, located at 1733 Poplar, here in Abilene. We look forward to meeting you soon!”

For more information about the programs and services available at The Salvation Army, or to make a donation, please call 325-677-1408, or go to our website at www.salvationarmytexs.org.

#

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Salvation Army of Abilene

1726 Butternut St.

(325) 677-1408

salvationarmytexas.org/abilene

Find them on Facebook