Texas author Thomas Goodman tells us about his new novel The Last Man based on the true story of the 1927 Santa Claus bank robbery in Cisco.

When Santa Claus enters a Texas bank just before Christmas in 1927, no one expects him to pull a gun.

The fake white beard hides his identity from his neighbors while he and three others take everything. But their easy heist goes sideways fast when armed lawmen and citizens assemble to claim a new reward for dead bank robbers.

Taking hostages, the gang forces a path through a frenzied and bloody shootout, setting the whole Lone Star state on their trail.

One bandit dies in the getaway. One is executed in the electric chair. One swings from a rope in a mob lynching. The last man finds a life he always hoped for … if only he can keep it.

Closely based on a true story, The Last Man is a gritty Prohibition-era crime novel filled with flawed characters and second chances.

Texas Wine and True Crime Recording

Conrad Hilton Center

309 Conrad Hilton Ave.

Cisco, Texas

Monday, December 11th at 7:00 pm

Book available at The Texas Star Trading Company and

ThomasGoodmanWrites.com