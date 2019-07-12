New on call bus route covers southeast Abilene

News release from The City of Abilene:
CityLink’s new On Call route designed to better serve
southeast Abilene
ABILENE, Texas – Beginning Monday, July 15th, CityLink Abilene will offer an expanded
service area for the On Call shuttle service to better serve the southeast area of Abilene,
offering access to Cisco College, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas, the State Supported Living
Center, and several doctor and
business offices.
With this new service, CityLink riders
will need to call ahead to schedule a
ride with the On Call shuttle. The On
Call shuttle will pick up and drop off
riders at the Mall of Abilene’s former
Sears location bus stop. Riders can
transfer to the On Call shuttle from
the Route 6 bus, or arrive at the On
Call pick up location independently.
The cost of CityLink’s On Call shuttle
service is included in rider’s regular
daily, weekly, or monthly bus pass, or
$1.50 for a single ride.
Call 325.676.6BUS (6287), and
select option 2 to schedule the On
Call shuttle service. Riders will need
to call at least 2 hours ahead of time
to schedule a pick up.
Residents can now visit CityLink’s new Facebook page at CityLink Abilene for the latest CityLink
service and ticketing information.