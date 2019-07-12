New on call bus route covers southeast Abilene

News release from The City of Abilene:

CityLink’s new On Call route designed to better serve

southeast Abilene

ABILENE, Texas – Beginning Monday, July 15th, CityLink Abilene will offer an expanded

service area for the On Call shuttle service to better serve the southeast area of Abilene,

offering access to Cisco College, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas, the State Supported Living

Center, and several doctor and

business offices.

With this new service, CityLink riders

will need to call ahead to schedule a

ride with the On Call shuttle. The On

Call shuttle will pick up and drop off

riders at the Mall of Abilene’s former

Sears location bus stop. Riders can

transfer to the On Call shuttle from

the Route 6 bus, or arrive at the On

Call pick up location independently.

The cost of CityLink’s On Call shuttle

service is included in rider’s regular

daily, weekly, or monthly bus pass, or

$1.50 for a single ride.

Call 325.676.6BUS (6287), and

select option 2 to schedule the On

Call shuttle service. Riders will need

to call at least 2 hours ahead of time

to schedule a pick up.

Residents can now visit CityLink’s new Facebook page at CityLink Abilene for the latest CityLink

service and ticketing information.