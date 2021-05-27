New Searchable Database for Grace Museum Collection Goes Live May 31st

News release from The Grace Museum:

ABILENE, TEXAS – With grant funds awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), The Grace Museum is now able to make its art collection publicly accessible through the development of a new online searchable database.

The Grace began the process in September 2020 and will launch the completed database on May 31, 2021 at www.thegracemuseum.org.

The Project and Benefits

The grant for this special project has provided the museum the funds to photograph, digitize, and create metadata for over 2,500 works of art, with the goal of making them available through The Grace Museum website. Web-ready images and comprehensive descriptions for the digital content will permit partnering institutions, researchers, and teachers in rural and urban classrooms across the country to learn about the museum’s art collection and its importance to contemporary and historical art and Texas culture. The searchable database will also serve as a way for other museums to discover artwork available for borrowing from The Grace’s collection.

It will educate the public about art through our mission and give people all over the world access to view our collection when they are unable to physically visit the museum. By connecting our new platform to social media, we will naturally expand the number of people who can engage with our collections, and The Grace can reciprocally interact with this larger audience of online visitors.