Local writers are coming together this weekend to present a collection of monologues and memories celebrating the triumphs and trials of womanhood. This year the event will benefit a local woman battling cancer.

Love, Sex, and Other Catastrophes

Art Crush Abilene: Studios and Gallery

1969 Industrial Blvd.

February 28th & 29th

7:30 pm

$5

Facebook: Art Crush Abilene