South Pointe Church is hosting a Christian Women's Conference this month. We find out what they have lined up and how you can join them.

IF: Abilene – Women’s Conference South Pointe Church 3050 Buffalo Gap Rd. February 28th, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm February 29th, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm $40 per person; Childcare available wearesouthpointe.com