North’s Funeral Home and Brownwood Funeral Home talk about sponsoring KTAB’s Hispanic Heritage Month coverage, an upcoming Día de Muertos celebration, and the importance of planning ahead when it comes to end of life expenses.
Day of The Dead
North’s Funeral Home
242 Orange St.
Thursday, November 2nd
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
(325) 721-1568
North’s Funeral Home
242 Orange St.
Abilene, TX
(325) 677-6246
northsfuneralhome.com
Brownwood Funeral Home
2512 Belle Plain St.
Brownwood, TX
(325) 646-5551
brownwoodfuneralhome.net