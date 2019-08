News release from The Abilene Hunger Coalition:

On Monday, July 29, 2019 through Friday, August 16, 2019, (Monday-Friday) the Abilene Hunger Coalition will open 14-meal sites located across the city of Abilene to children 18 years and younger. The 14-meal sites are all privately funded and will fill the gap after all AISD Summer meal sites close on Friday, July 26. The Kids Eat Free Summer Meals program was created to address the 3-week summer meals gap after AISD provides meal sites during the months of June and July to approximately 70% of the children in the AISD who are eligible for the free and reduced breakfast and lunch program.