The 50th Annual Telethon and Auction benefiting The West Texas Rehab Center is coming up later this month but you don’t have to wait to browse and bid on items online. We learn about this year’s entertainment and how you can help.

50th Annual Rehab Telethon and Auction

Abilene Convention Center

Saturday, January 18th

Browse and bid on items now: HandBid.com

Learn more about WTRC: westtexasrehab.org