Tickets will soon go on sale for the Open Road Concert Series benefitting Community Foundation of Abilene. We learn about this year’s lineup of artists and how you can make sure you don’t miss it.

Season tickets and individual tickets for all four 2022 concerts go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Future Fund of Abilene members get early access to tickets! If you’re a member, watch for an email Thursday at 9 a.m. with links to ticket sales. Learn more about membership at cfabilene.org/futurefund.

Get Tickets at openroadabilene.com on Thursday

Open Road is an outdoor concert series in downtown Abilene, featuring some of the best artists in the Americana and roots rock music scenes. With performances located in the courtyard and on the rooftop of the historical Grace Museum, you’ll catch good vibes under a west Texas sunset.

Since its start in 2017, proceeds from Open Road benefit the Community Foundation of Abilene — for the purpose of granting money to downtown initiatives — and Future Fund, an endowment fund of the Community Foundation which provides funding to local organizations serving children and youth.

2022 Artist Lineup

April 28th- The Texas Gentlemen

June 16th- Mike and The Moonpies

August 11th- Alanna Royale

September 24th- Rebirth Brass Band

Schedule

7 – 10 P.M.

Open Beer & Wine On Roof Top

8 – 9:30 P.M.

The Main Event

9:30 – 10 P.M.

Artist Meet & Greet

THINGS TO KNOW

· Season tickets are $150. Individual show tickets are $40.

· Proceeds benefit Future Fund of Abilene, a Community Foundation of Abilene endowment fund that makes grants to nonprofits serving local children and youth.

· Ticket sales happen at openroadabilene.com. The only exception is the 9-10 a.m. early access window for Future Fund members. Members will receive separate links via email.

· We historically sell out of season tickets and individual show tickets for the first three shows within a couple of hours, so be ready!

· The first three shows are on the rooftop of The Grace Museum in downtown Abilene. The final show of the series is a season finale in the courtyard at The Grace. It has twice as many tickets as rooftop shows.

· All concerts start at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

· Tickets get you access to the show(s) and beer and wine bar.