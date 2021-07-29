Operation Blue Jeans taking appointments at The Christian Service Center

News release from The Christian Service Center:

· Through early September The Christian Service Center will be providing new back-to-school clothing and new shoes for children registered in Abilene schools.

1. Elementary School students will receive two pairs of jeans, five pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear

2. Middle School Students will receive two pairs of khaki pants and two polo style shirts, five pairs of socks and five pairs of underwear.

3. Each student will receive one pair of new shoes!

4. Age appropriate children’s Bibles will be available.

● Appointments available: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 – noon and 1- 4. And the first Saturday morning of each month (the next one will be Saturday, August 7).

● Parents must call to make an appointment. Phones are open Mon – Fri, 9 – 12 and 1 – 4.

In the spirit of “paying it forward” The Christian Service Center is asking parents to donate one can of food for each child receiving new school clothes.