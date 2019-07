Information from The Grace Museum: 100 years ago, Congress passed the 19th Amendment and sent it to the states to ratify. Texas would become the first state in the South to do so on June 28, 1919. Learn more about the 27-year campaign for woman suffrage in Texas at The Grace Museum in Abilene where "Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas," a Humanities Texas traveling exhibition, will be on display through July 6.

CITIZENS AT LAST: THE WOMAN SUFFRAGE MOVEMENT IN TEXAS The Grace Museum proudly presents “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” an exhibition produced by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. “Citizens at Last” is made possible in part by a We the People grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.