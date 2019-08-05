Outgoing exhibits and rooftop movies this week at The Grace

LAST WEEK TO SEE CURRENT GRACE ART EXHIBITIONS!
 On view through Saturday, August 10

Terry Hays: Cosmic Garden
First Floor Main Gallery

William Eggleston: Jamaica Botanical
Second Floor Alice and Bill Wright Photography Gallery

Gardens of The Grace
Second Floor Gallery B

Gifts of the Collectors Circle
Second Floor Gallery C

The Grace After Dark
The Grace Museum – Rooftop
Thursday, August 8th
7:00 pm- Wristband pick-up
7:30 pm- Rooftop opens
8:30 pm- Films begin
Free (Limit 100 people)
18+
(325) 673-4587
thegracemuseum.org

