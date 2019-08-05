Outgoing exhibits and rooftop movies this week at The Grace

LAST WEEK TO SEE CURRENT GRACE ART EXHIBITIONS!

On view through Saturday, August 10

Terry Hays: Cosmic Garden

First Floor Main Gallery

William Eggleston: Jamaica Botanical

Second Floor Alice and Bill Wright Photography Gallery

Gardens of The Grace

Second Floor Gallery B

Gifts of the Collectors Circle

Second Floor Gallery C

The Grace After Dark

The Grace Museum – Rooftop

Thursday, August 8th

7:00 pm- Wristband pick-up

7:30 pm- Rooftop opens

8:30 pm- Films begin

Free (Limit 100 people)

18+

(325) 673-4587

thegracemuseum.org