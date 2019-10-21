Paint a portrait of your pet Thursday at The Grace

Information from The Grace Museum:

WATERCOLOR CLASS: PORTRAIT PAINTING

Thursday, October 24

6 PM – 8 PM

Grace Museum Education Classroom

Instructor: Tamberley Thomas

Cost: $25 Museum Members | $35 non-members

Class Limit: 20

Join artist-instructor Tamberley Thomas and learn techniques for painting a watercolor portrait of your pet! All skill levels are welcome and all supplies will be provided.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Tamberley was born in Canada, grew up in Houston, and graduated from Baylor University and Baylor School of Law. She took classes at the Houston Watercolor Society for several years and has competed in international shows.

After some relocating and job changes in her family, Tamberley moved to Albany in 2000. She began to paint full-time and offer private art lessons. Tamberley spearheaded a successful effort to secure an art teacher for Albany ISD. Tamberley currently serves

on the Board of Trustees for the Old Jail Art Center, is an accomplished illustrator of Wind the World Over, and has since enjoyed many successes with her business, Tamberley Thomas Art.

This project is supported by a grant from the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council, HeARTS for the ARTS, the Abilene Arts Alliance and the City of Abilene.