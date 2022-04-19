HANDMADE PAPER FLOWERS WORKSHOP

Thursday, April 21

6 PM – 8 PM

Instructor: Molly Gore Merck

Cost: $25 (Grace Members receive $5 off!)

Capacity: 20

Get inspired and join us in the Grace Studio!

Come make handcrafted paper flowers with instructor Molly Gore Merck. Be ready for your upcoming spring events or brighten your office. Finished flowers will be 6″-8″ in diameter, perfect for any display setting. You will learn how to make two different styles that can be used again and again.

Grace Studio classes are designed to meet you where you are. We welcome attendees of ALL experience levels. Feel free to bring your own snacks and beverages to enjoy while you work.

ENCAUSTIC PHOTO COLLAGE WORKSHOP

Thursday, May 5

6 PM – 8 PM

Instructor: Kathryn Mitchell

Cost: $45 (Grace Members receive $5 off!)

Capacity: 20

Do you love the smell of a new box of crayons? Then encaustic is the right medium for you! When you work with encaustics you are using melted wax. You can layer it on top of images, you can glue papers and patterns together, and you can transfer photos directly into the wax. The encaustic process is fun and results in beautiful, one-of-a-kind works of art.

No prior knowledge or experience is necessary. This 2-hour class will walk you through the entire encaustic process. It is a great class for those who love to create, but not necessarily painting or drawing.

All materials for this project will be provided; however you may bring your own photos on paper or other paper embellishments to incorporate into your design. Snacks and beverages are also welcome.



The Grace Museum

102 Cypress Street

(325) 673-4587

www.thegracemuseum.org