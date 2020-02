This March you can have a night out under the stars of The Paramount Theatre at a new event celebrating 90 years of entertainment. We learn why you don’t want to miss Cabaret Under the Stars.

Cabaret Under the Stars

The Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

March 20th & 21st

7:00 pm- Drinks and hors d’oeuvres

8:00 pm- Showtime

Tickets: $60

(325) 676-9620

paramountabilene.com