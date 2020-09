The Historic Paramount Theatre in Downtown Abilene announces their next nine films screening through December.

October 3rd- Princess and The Frog

October 9th & 10th- Giant

October 16th & 17th- Star Wars: A New Hope

October 23rd & 24th- The Man Who Knew Too Much

October 30th & 31st- Hocus Pocus

November 7th- The Breakfast Club

November 20th- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

November 21st- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

December 5th- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

