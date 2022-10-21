In the coming weeks the Partners Resource Network will host three events full of fun and resources for families. We find out what they have planned.

On October 29th in The University Church of Christ parking lot is a trunk or treat event with area agencies there to hand out candy, resources, and provide activities.

3rd Annual Exceptional Families Trunk or Treat

University Church of Christ

733 E North 16th St.

Saturday, October 29th

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

On November 5th at University Church of Christ is the annual disability conference titled “Perspectives: Seeing Beyond The Diagnosis”. PRN will have a resource event, presentations, keynote speaker Joanne Fluke.

Perspectives 2022: Seeing Beyond The Diagnosis

University Church of Christ

733 E North 16th St.

Saturday, November 5th

10:00 am

On December 10th also at University Church of Christ PRN will have their annual holiday event with Santa, a photo booth, treats, and area agencies providing resources and holiday crafts.

Exceptional Families Holiday Event

University Church of Christ

733 E North 16th St.

Thursday, December 10th

Noon – 4:00 pm

All events have free admission but for some of the activities PRN is asking for pre-registration.

For more information scan the QR Code on the corresponding event flyer, call (325) 450-2774, or email regions14.15prn@gmail.com.