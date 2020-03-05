News release from The Children’s Performing Arts Series:

Peter Rabbit Tales to bring the world of Beatrix Potter alive on stage in Abilene

Peter Rabbit Tales, an acclaimed professional touring musical based on the much-loved classic children’s stories, is coming to Abilene’s Paramount Theatre on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Blue-coated Peter Rabbit has become an icon of childhood since he first hopped out of a story book and into children’s hearts. Enchantment Theatre Company, in collaboration with Frederick Warne & Co. and Penguin Books UK, is bringing the authorized theatrical version of Peter Rabbit™ Tales to Abilene. Using fantastic masks, whimsical puppets, gorgeous scenery and original music, the magical, marvelous world of Beatrix Potter comes alive on stage!

All show tickets are only $10, thanks to generous sponsors. Tickets may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.

CPAS will also present one more show this spring:

“Dog Man, The Musical” – Sunday, April 26, 2019 – 2 p.m. Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious new production based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Kid comic book writers George and Harold set out to write a musical based on their character, Dog Man, who loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture.

Both performances will take place at the Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress Street in Abilene. Links for photos and graphics are below.

Ticket levels and prices – Single tickets are only $10, $9 for Military

Theater is a gateway to a world of imagination, and CPAS shows offer high quality theater, family fun and magical memories at an extremely affordable price. Almost 60 generous community sponsors support the organization—and by extension, all Abilene families.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.cpasabilene.org or by calling 325-677-1161.