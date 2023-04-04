April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Parkinson’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disease caused by the loss of dopamine in the brain. It is estimated that one million Americans are currently living with Parkinson’s and that there will be 60,000 new cases each year. Symptoms include slowness of movement, muscle stiffness, impaired balance and resting tremor. The cause is often unknown and thus far we do not know how to prevent it or cure it. Slightly more men than women are diagnosed and the average age of onset is about 62. Young onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) is diagnosed in persons under the age of 50.

The Dr. John C. Stevens Pickleball for Parkinson’s Tournament and Resource Fair will take place on April 28th and 29th. The event is a partnership between the local Community Action Committee for a Healthy Parkinson’s Community and the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s.

Friday, April 28, ACU Teague Center, 5-7:30 p.m., Root Beer Float Social, Silent Auction Preview, Early check-in and t-shirt pick-up for pickleball competitors, and live music provided by Josiah Willits (Hawley, TX)

Saturday, April 29, ACU Teague Center, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Resource Fair, Silent Auction

Saturday, April 29, ACU Recreation Center, Noon-1 p.m., Pickleball for Parkinson’s check-in and warm-up, Tournament play from 1 – 5 p.m.

Click here to register online or make a donation