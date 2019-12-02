Polymer Clay Pattern Class and Holiday Happy Hour music series coming to The Grace Museum

Information from The Grace Museum:

POLYMER CLAY PATTERN CLASS – CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS AND GIFT TAGS

Thursday, December 5

6 PM – 8 PM

Instructor: Beth Joy

Class Limit: 20

$25 Grace Members | $35 non-members

Register at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs

Learn all the facets of Polymer Clay Pattern Making in our super fun, hands-on, skills-based workshop. This workshop will be tailored to suit beginners, and will provide you with an understanding

of working with polymer clay, and the utilization of the various tools provided to create your own shapes, textures, and patterns.

For adults 18+ (teens welcome if accompanied by parent/guardian)

Fee includes all supplies.

Participants may bring beverages and snacks of their choosing.

HOLIDAY HAPPY HOUR

Each Tuesday in December bring a friend after work and enjoy live music, free food and drink, and the holiday spirit! Hosted by some of your Downtown

Abilene Arts Venues – each week will feature a different musical style.

EVENT DETAILS:

December 3 (during the lighted Christmas parade)

5:30-6:30 pm

Where: Jody Klotz Fine Art, 1060 N. 2nd Street

Co-Host: Abilene Philharmonic

*due to venue size, please RSVP to programs@thegracemuseum.org

December 10

5:30-6:30 pm

Where: National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar Street

December 17

5:30-7:30 pm

Where: The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress Street

Co-Host: Center for Contemporary Arts

Featuring a full Western Swing Band and extended hours!