Polymer Clay Pattern Class and Holiday Happy Hour music series coming to The Grace Museum

Information from The Grace Museum:
POLYMER CLAY PATTERN CLASS – CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS AND GIFT TAGS
Thursday, December 5
6 PM – 8 PM
Instructor: Beth Joy
Class Limit: 20
$25 Grace Members | $35 non-members
Register at www.thegracemuseum.org/programs
Learn all the facets of Polymer Clay Pattern Making in our super fun, hands-on, skills-based workshop. This workshop will be tailored to suit beginners, and will provide you with an understanding
of working with polymer clay, and the utilization of the various tools provided to create your own shapes, textures, and patterns.
For adults 18+ (teens welcome if accompanied by parent/guardian)
Fee includes all supplies.
Participants may bring beverages and snacks of their choosing.
HOLIDAY HAPPY HOUR
Each Tuesday in December bring a friend after work and enjoy live music, free food and drink, and the holiday spirit! Hosted by some of your Downtown
Abilene Arts Venues – each week will feature a different musical style.
EVENT DETAILS:
December 3 (during the lighted Christmas parade)
5:30-6:30 pm
Where: Jody Klotz Fine Art, 1060 N. 2nd Street
Co-Host: Abilene Philharmonic
*due to venue size, please RSVP to programs@thegracemuseum.org
December 10
5:30-6:30 pm
Where: National Center for Children’s Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar Street
December 17
5:30-7:30 pm
Where: The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress Street
Co-Host: Center for Contemporary Arts
Featuring a full Western Swing Band and extended hours!