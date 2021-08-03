Puppy litter needs loving homes

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charles , Joe, and Gene are this week’s furry friends from The Taylor Jones Humane Society.

Taylor Jones Humane Society
2301 N. 3rd St.
Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
Noon – 3:00 pm
(325) 672-7124
taylorjoneshumane.com
Find them on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories