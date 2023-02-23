The 65th Annual World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup is just weeks away at The Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater. We talk with the Sweetwater Jaycees about the purpose of the event and what you can find at this year’s roundup.
Schedule of Events:
Thursday March 9, 2023
4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade
5:00 pm-10:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Weekend pass $100.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each
7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer Pageant
Adults – $10.00
Students – $5.00
Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street
Friday March 10, 2023
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
9:00 am-6:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – Guided Hunt
2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
Saturday March 11, 2023
8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)
9:00 am-6:00 pm The The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
10:00 am – Guided Hunts
5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards
7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th
Sunday March 12, 2023
8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public
Adults-$10.00
Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)
Kids ages 5-12-$5.00
Children 4 and under are free
9:00 am-4:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show
Adults-$5.00
Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent
10:00 am – Guided Hunts
12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival
All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only
Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only
2:00 pm Snake eating contest
2:30 pm Beard contest
3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes
3:30 pm Longest snake
World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup
Nolan County Coliseum
220 Coliseum Drive
Sweetwater, TX
rattlesnakeroundup.net