The 65th Annual World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup is just weeks away at The Nolan County Coliseum in Sweetwater. We talk with the Sweetwater Jaycees about the purpose of the event and what you can find at this year’s roundup.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday March 9, 2023

​ 4:30 pm Rattlesnake Parade

5:00 pm-10:00 pm Carnival

All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Weekend pass $100.00 (sold only on Thursday) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each

7:00 pm Miss Snake Charmer Pageant

Adults – $10.00

Students – $5.00

Located at the Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium 201 East 4th Street

Friday March 10, 2023

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military -$5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-6:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunt

2:00 pm – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

Saturday March 11, 2023

8:00 am-6:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

8:00 am – Cookoff (Sanctioned by LSBS)

9:00 am-6:00 pm The The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – 12:00 am Carnival

All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

5:00 pm – Cookoff Awards

7:00 pm – Dance at the Jaycee Barn 307 West 4th

Sunday March 12, 2023

8:00 am-5:00 pm Doors open to the public

Adults-$10.00

Active//Retired Military – $5.00 (with valid military ID)

Kids ages 5-12-$5.00

Children 4 and under are free

9:00 am-4:00 pm The Sweetwater Rifle & Pistol Club Gun, Knife and Coin show

Adults-$5.00

Children under 12 free when accompanied by parent

10:00 am – Guided Hunts

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm Carnival

All day pass – $35.00 (all you can ride) Carnival only

Tickets – $1.00 each Carnival only

2:00 pm Snake eating contest

2:30 pm Beard contest

3:00 pm Most pounds of snakes

3:30 pm Longest snake

World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup

Nolan County Coliseum

220 Coliseum Drive

Sweetwater, TX

rattlesnakeroundup.net