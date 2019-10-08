Red Cross to install free smoke alarms in Abilene and Brownwood

News Release from The American Red Cross:

American Red Cross Partners with TexasBank and Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union to Install Free Smoke Alarms in Abilene and Brownwood.

Goal to install approximately 500 smoke alarms between Oct 12-14.

ABILENE (October 8, 2019) – As part of its ongoing Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross will partner with TexasBank and Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union to Sound the Alarm on home fire safety in an effort to reduce death and injury caused by home fires.

On October 12, TexasBank and Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms and provide fire safety education in Brownwood, Texas. Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union and the Abilene Fire Department will partner with Red Cross volunteers in Abilene, Texas, for a similar event on Columbus Day, October 14. Between the two events, the goal is to install more than 500 free smoke alarms to help make Big Country homes safer.

Residents in both Abilene and Brownwood are encouraged to request free smoke alarms by calling 325.261.4158 or online at www.redcross.org/NTXAlarmRequest.

October marks the fifth anniversary of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign through which Red Cross volunteers and community partners have installed nearly 2 million smoke alarms and reached more than 1.4 million children through youth preparedness programs.

At least 638 lives have been saved in home fires in which the Red Cross had previously installed free smoke alarms including seven in the North Texas Region.

In North Texas, from July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019, the Red Cross installed more than 8,600 free smoke alarms and made 3,700 homes safer. The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters every year, the majority of which are home fires.

For more information on the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, visit redcross.org/homefires.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossNTX.