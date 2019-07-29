Reduction printmaking class Thursday at The Grace

Information from The Grace Museum
REDUCTION PRINTMAKING CLASS WITH LISA CAMP
Thursday, August 1
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Grace Museum – 3rd Floor Education Classroom
ALL SKILL LEVELS ARE WELCOME!
Instructor: Lisa Camp
Cost: $35 (only $25 for Grace members)
Class Limit: 20
Learn to carve a printing plate with basic reduction printmaking techniques. Then use your plate to create your own cards, stationary, or art prints to take home. All materials are included in the class fee.
(325) 673-4587
thegracemuseum.org