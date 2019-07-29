Reduction printmaking class Thursday at The Grace

KTAB 4U

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Information from The Grace Museum

REDUCTION PRINTMAKING CLASS WITH LISA CAMP
Thursday, August 1
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Grace Museum – 3rd Floor Education Classroom

ALL SKILL LEVELS ARE WELCOME!

Instructor: Lisa Camp

Cost: $35 (only $25 for Grace members)

Class Limit: 20

Learn to carve a printing plate with basic reduction printmaking techniques. Then use your plate to create your own cards, stationary, or art prints to take home. All materials are included in the class fee.

(325) 673-4587
thegracemuseum.org

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Want to be a guest on KTAB 4U?

Fill out my online form.