News release from The Region 14 Education Service Center:

For 18 years, the Region 14 Service Center has been hosting its Annual Autism Extravaganza to help educate and support families across the Big Country who have been affected by autism. This year’s event will feature Dr. James Williams will discuss his life with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and journey to love alongside his wife Chrissy. He will also share how to “Bridge the Gap” for post-secondary employment and education strategies for students with disabilities, and discuss the Top 10 mistakes to avoid when transition planning. At the end of the day, we will watch the movie “Autism Goes to College.”

“Region 14 Education Service Center’s mission is to provide support and training to educators, families and communities,” said Amber Davies with Region 14 and Autism Extravaganza organizer. “We believe our mission is carried out through this annual event. And this year’s speaker will share his inspirational story of doing what he loved – even when he was told he couldn’t.”

Speaker Bios:

Dr. James Williams is the National Pre-ETS Director and Chief Operating Officer of Bloom Consulting in Round Rock, which specializes in providing vocational services, evaluations and training to individuals with disabilities, particularly those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). He is also proud to be a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, an Advanced Certified Autism Specialist and a Certified Special Education Teacher. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Sam Houston State University, his master’s degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Texas Tech University Health Science Center and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

He has had the wonderful opportunity to work in both public and private special education with students of all ages in both teaching and administrative roles. His passion for the last 15 years has been, and always will be, providing transitional and vocational services to individuals with ASD and other disabilities. He strives to use his professional and personal experience with ASD as a catalyst to inspire and educate others to believe in the incredible possibilities for adults and children with disabilities when they receive the appropriate support and accommodations.

Chrissy Williams is the Choir Director at Leander High School in Leander, Texas. She has a master’s degree of Music in Music Education from Kent State University and a bachelor’s degree of Music in Vocal Music Education from Centenary College of Louisiana. Chrissy has been teaching music to a variety of age groups both in the public school system and in the community for the past seven years and it is her passion to share her love of choral music with all ages. She is an active member of Texas Music Educators Association and Texas Choral Directors Association. In addition, Chrissy is fully certified in the Kodaly Method of Music Education. Educational Leadership from Lamar University.

Autism Goes to College

Meet Guillermo, Jasmine, Caroline, Jonathan, and Aniella – five students on the spectrum take us on campus and into their lives to see how they’re doing in college. Every fall, more and more students on the spectrum who are capable of academic work at the college level go off to college. Getting in is often easy enough, but navigating college on the spectrum can be challenging in many ways. So students are figuring it out by doing it. From deciding which school will be the best fit, to interactions with professors and peers, facing roommate situations, handling money,

homesickness, finding work, overcoming setbacks, staying on track to graduate– these students come up against aspects of college life students typically encounter. Autism Goes to College is a first-of-its kind film, packed with honest insights for students, parents and educators offering an eye-opening look at what a growing number of neurodiverse students are bringing to campus.

Event Details:

Autism Extravaganza 2022

Wednesday, March 2nd

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hunter Welcome Center at ACU campus

8:30 – 9 a.m. Resource Fair

9 – 11:30 a.m. Dr. James Williams

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Break for Lunch/ Resource Fair

1 – 2:30 p.m. Dr. James and Chrissy Williams

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. “Autism Goes to College” film

3:30 – 4 p.m. Resource Fair

The event is free, but registration is requested at www.esc14.net or call 325-675-8629