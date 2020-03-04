Registration Open for Abilene Parks and Rec Summer Camps

News Release from Abilene Parks and Recreation:

Registration opens March 2nd for the City of Abilene’s Parks and Recreation’s summer camps.

To learn more about each camp session, check out our latest Adventure Guide at www.abilenetx.gov/364Adventure-Guide

Our summer camps are open to kids ages 6-13, and are held at Cobb, Rose, GV Daniels, and Sears Recreation Centers, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Camps cost $85 per child for camp sessions 1-5, and $50 per child for camp session 6. Costs includes breakfast, lunch, one t-shirt, and a drawstring backpack per child for the entirety of the camp. Financial assistance is offered on a limited basis.

Swimming at Adventure Cove is scheduled for Mondays for all camp sessions, as well as field trips.

Registration for camps open March 2, and you can apply online at www.abilenetx.gov/signup!