Registration open for Grace Academy Summer Camps

The Grace Museum is offering a variety of summer camps to help kids discover and develop their artistic skills. We find out what they have to offer for summer 2021.

World Traveler Camp

June 21-25

9 am – 12 pm

Entering 4th-6th grades

Cost: $105 ($85 for Grace Members)

Students will explore and create art inspired from art around the world. Each day students will get to “travel” to a new location to explore rich history and cultures. Projects will include stories and traditions from each location. Art projects will include drawing, painting, sculpting, and assemblage.

Pen and Paper Camp

July 12-16

9 am – 12 pm

Entering 4th-6th grades

Cost: $105 ($85 for Grace Members)

Do you like to draw and doodle? If so, you will love this camp! Campers will experience several different art media while improving their drawing skills and learning techniques to take their drawings to a new level.

Art Academy

July 12-16

1 pm – 4 pm

Entering 7th-12th grades

Cost: $105 ($85 for Grace Members)

Art Academy is a camp designed with teens in mind. Students will use a variety of media such as charcoal, pastels, paint, clay, and paper mache. Each day campers will have the opportunity to express themselves while they create hands-on art in a positive and encouraging environment.

Sculpt It! Camp

July 26-30

9 am – 12 pm

Entering 4th-6th grades

Cost: $105 ($85 for Grace Members)

Campers will enjoy all things 3-D! There will be sculpting with clay, paper, and more! Students will also explore 2-D as they work through the steps of creating sculptures. This camp is wonderful for those who like to build and create things with their hands.

Paint Palooza

August 2-6

9 am – 12 pm

Entering 4th-6th grades

Cost: $105 ($85 for Grace Members)

Are you partial to painting? If so, this camp is for you! Campers will learn how to mix paint colors and how to paint skillfully using various wet mediums.

Kindercamp B

August 11-12

9 am – 12 pm

Entering Kindergarten

Cost: $70 ($50 for Grace Members)

Kindercamp is a two-day camp that will help spark the creativity and individual expression in your budding artists. Students will learn the basics of art while creating a few projects to take home.

Register at thegracemuseum.org/grace-academy

*Camp fees include all supplies, apron, t-shirt, and snacks.

Contact: Kathryn Mitchell, Director of Education at (325) 673-4587 or educator@thegracemuseum.org.