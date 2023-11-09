This Thanksgiving you can start your day working up an appetite and eat guilt free the rest of the day at The West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s Turkey Trot.

The race features a course for 5K runners as well as a 1 mile fun run for children 12 and younger. Abilene Turkey Trot course will be clearly marked on the road with directional signs. This year the race will feature support and chip timing.

Early registration ends November 12th. Late registration at Packet Pickup will be available but there will be no guarantee of a t-shirt. Runners should know that there will be no race day registration or packet pick up so be sure to sign up ahead of time.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Abilene Turkey Trot

Shotwell Stadium

Thanksgiving Day, November 23rd

8:00 am- Start 5K

9:00 am- Kids’ 1 Mile Fun Run

Race Proceeds Benefit West Texas Rehab & Abilene Runner’s Club

Packet pickup:

Abilene Running Company

2654 Industrial Blvd. Abilene, TX

Wednesday, November 22nd

Noon – 6:00 pm

Register Here

For additional details contact:

Abilenerunnersclub@gmail.com