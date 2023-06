Next month you are invited to come to Buffalo Gap and help celebrate the 40th edition of Tour de Gap.

This year the annual ride will be held on July 24th and 25th. Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers-Big Sisters in Abilene.

The two-day race consists of three routes for 100K , 50K, and 11 mile riders all beginning at The Old Settler Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap.

You can learn more and register at tourdegap.com