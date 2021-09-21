Registration Open for The Walk to End Alzheimer’s

(ABILENE)–The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Abilenearea residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on October 9, 2021 at Grover Nelson Park 2070 Zoo Lane Abilene, TX 79602.

“We’re so excited to bring a version of Walk back in person this year,” says Kristin Bishop, Walk Manager and Abilene Regional Director. “Our ‘Walk Your Way’ Model allows for individuals to Walk in person with us or from their neighborhood.”

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

“The Promise Garden ceremony is very moving,” says Bishop. “It’s a very colorful and symbolic show of support for the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

This year’s in person option will feature a festive and mission focused route available to participants and teams to access at their leisure from 9 a.m until 10:30 a.m. and a brief Promise Garden Ceremony emceed by Monica Diaz-Meek. Dogs who are friendly and on-leash are welcome.

While plans are moving forward to host the Abilene Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand-sanitizing stations and more. The Association will continue to closely monitor the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, we ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site. For those who prefer it, a Walk from Home option will offer Walk-day experiences through the website and mobile app.

“We are watching all of the COVID news,” says Bishop. “And we will be complying with CDC and county health guidelines.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Texas alone, there are more than 400,000 people living with the disease and well over one million usually unpaid caregivers.

The 2021 Walk offers a great opportunity for media to follow Alzheimer’s

storylines and the disease’s impact on Abilene area residents.

● The personal impact of Alzheimer’s on local families

● The additional challenges for Alzheimer’s caregivers during the pandemic

● Personal reasons/motivations for participating in Walk

Local experts from the Association can also address the following:

● State-specific Alzheimer’s statistics and disease impact on Texas families

● How the Association is supporting families and delivering services during the pandemic

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’sis the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.